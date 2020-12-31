Coronavirus vaccine rollout slow in Upper Michigan, too

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is experiencing the same slow pace with coronavirus vaccine distribution seen across the United States, according to data from the state health department.

The latest MDHHS data shows 21,125 doses have been shipped to the U.P., but only 4,026 doses have been administered. That means 81% of doses in the U.P. are still sitting in storage.

Distribution across the U.S. has gotten off to a slower-than expected start. The latest CDC data shows only 23% of doses distributed have been given to people.

Federal health leaders say they’re confident the pace will accelerate in the coming weeks.

