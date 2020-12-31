Advertisement

Coronavirus vaccine rollout slow in Upper Michigan, too

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is experiencing the same slow pace with coronavirus vaccine distribution seen across the United States, according to data from the state health department.

The latest MDHHS data shows 21,125 doses have been shipped to the U.P., but only 4,026 doses have been administered. That means 81% of doses in the U.P. are still sitting in storage.

Distribution across the U.S. has gotten off to a slower-than expected start. The latest CDC data shows only 23% of doses distributed have been given to people.

Federal health leaders say they’re confident the pace will accelerate in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cafe Rosetta's owner refuses to comply with MDHHS orders banning indoor dining.
New court motion asks for Cafe’ Rosetta to be shut down
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill.
Governor Whitmer signs, vetoes bills by Upper Michigan legislators
College athletes could soon be paid for use of their names, image, and likeness in Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill allowing college athletes to receive compensation
File image
Iron County Sheriff reports fatal crash in Stambaugh Township

Latest News

Passengers inside the Ford Airport on NYE.
Ford Airport sees steady passenger traffic over holiday season, flight time to DTW changing
Café Rosetta sign.
Judge issues restraining order against Café Rosetta
Bugsy Sailor says its become a habit and is now considering continuing the tradition to hit the...
Marquette man captures sunrise every day for two years
TV6 Morning News says goodbye to 2020
TV6 Morning News says goodbye to 2020