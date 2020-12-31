Carroll’s Dream financial campaign helps RAMBA build and maintain trails for riders

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Range Area Mountain Bike Association or RAMBA has an ongoing campaign to help fund their trails. It’s called the Carroll’s Dream campaign.

It’s a way to honor the dream of one of the original founders of RAMBA, Carroll Jackson. The money collected through the campaign goes to help groom, build and maintain the trails. The current RAMBA President says it’s a fitting way to remember what Carroll Jackson envisioned for the group.

“He didn’t want a membership, he didn’t want you to feel like you had to pay a fee to get on these trails, these are community trails and they’re out there for free to use, but at the same time it does cost money to maintain and build these trails especially in the winter when we’re running two snowmobiles, many groomers and the gas to fill them and everything,” said RAMBA President, Tyler Gauthier.

RAMBA is a non-profit group run and supported by volunteers that maintains more than 20 miles of groomed trails. You can find out more about the group including how you can contribute to the campaign by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.