Advertisement

Aggressive squirrels terrorize NYC residents

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Residents of a Queens neighborhood are dealing with a squirrely threat.

Denizens of the New York City borough’s Rego Park neighborhood say an aggressive squirrel has jumped on them and bitten them in the past several weeks, WCBS-TV reported Wednesday.

Micheline Frederick pointed to a bruise on her wrist where she said the squirrel landed on her and then sank its teeth into her fingers and hand.

“We’re wrestling in the snow and there’s blood everywhere and my fingers getting chewed and it won’t let go,” Frederick said. “Eventually, it just stopped and there I was a big bloody mess.”

A photo Frederick says she took after the attack shows a snowy pathway covered in blood.

“This was an MMA cage match! And I lost!” she added.

Two other neighbors told WCBS the squirrel had jumped on them, seemingly unprovoked.

“These squirrels are aggressively going after people,” Vinati Singh said.

The city’s Department of Health advised the neighbors to hire a licensed trapper, but the large metal traps have not yet captured any squirrels, the broadcaster reported.

The reason for the squirrel — or squirrels’ — aggressive behavior is not clear. Small rodents like squirrels rarely test positive for rabies and are not known to have transmitted it to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cafe Rosetta's owner refuses to comply with MDHHS orders banning indoor dining.
New court motion asks for Cafe’ Rosetta to be shut down
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill.
Governor Whitmer signs, vetoes bills by Upper Michigan legislators
Café Rosetta sign.
Judge issues restraining order against Café Rosetta
College athletes could soon be paid for use of their names, image, and likeness in Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill allowing college athletes to receive compensation

Latest News

There will be no ball drop this New Year's Eve in Marquette.
Marquette City Police prepare for a unique New Year’s Eve night
The Delft is serving sushi dinners for New Year's Eve.
The Delft in Marquette brings back an old Thursday night special for New Year’s Eve dinner
In Australia, it's already 2021.
New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus as curtain draws on 2020
Severe weather is expected across the South on New Year's Eve.
New Year’s Eve storms, possible tornadoes expected in South
After serving as sheriff for a dozen years, Menominee County Sheriff Kenny Marks is retiring.
Menominee County sheriff ‘marks’ retirement