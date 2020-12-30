Advertisement

Trail groomers busy now that enough snow has fallen after slow start to winter

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trail groomers are finally able to get out on the trails after a lack of snow up until now this winter. They’re working the snow and trails getting them ready for the bikes and snow machines

The Range Area Mountain Bike Association or RAMBA is one such group. They were out Wednesday afternoon in Ishpeming at the trailhead grooming miles of trail for fat-tire bike riders. Groomers are thankful to be out working the trails, despite the late start due to a lack of snow.

“Now that the snow is here we can get out with the open trails and get that grooming going but we’re definitely behind, usually we can start in late November and this year we just started grooming a week or so ago on the regular trails and trails have been self ridden in which is actually some of the best panking that happens,” said RAMBA President, Tyler Gauthier.

RAMBA has more than 20 miles of groomed trails. RAMBA is a non-profit group run and supported by volunteers.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a coronavirus relief bill on Dec. 29, 2020.
UPDATE: Whitmer signs portion of state coronavirus stimulus plan
Cafe Rosetta's owner refuses to comply with MDHHS orders banning indoor dining.
New court motion asks for Cafe’ Rosetta to be shut down
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
File image
Iron County Sheriff reports fatal crash in Stambaugh Township

Latest News

Norlite Nursing Center sign. (WLUC Photo)
Norlite Nursing Center to have Moderna vaccine administered in January
U.P.-themed book club open to all
U.P.-themed book club open to all
2020 in Upper Michigan: The Fight for social change
2020 in Upper Michigan: The Fight for social change
Marquette Food Co op "Round up at the Register" meets 5k goal
Marquette Food Co op "Round up at the Register" meets 5k goal
Marquette County Salvation Army exceeded its goal
Marquette County Salvation Army exceeded its goal