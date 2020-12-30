Trail groomers busy now that enough snow has fallen after slow start to winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trail groomers are finally able to get out on the trails after a lack of snow up until now this winter. They’re working the snow and trails getting them ready for the bikes and snow machines

The Range Area Mountain Bike Association or RAMBA is one such group. They were out Wednesday afternoon in Ishpeming at the trailhead grooming miles of trail for fat-tire bike riders. Groomers are thankful to be out working the trails, despite the late start due to a lack of snow.

“Now that the snow is here we can get out with the open trails and get that grooming going but we’re definitely behind, usually we can start in late November and this year we just started grooming a week or so ago on the regular trails and trails have been self ridden in which is actually some of the best panking that happens,” said RAMBA President, Tyler Gauthier.

RAMBA has more than 20 miles of groomed trails. RAMBA is a non-profit group run and supported by volunteers.

