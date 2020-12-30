Advertisement

The UPside - December 28, 2020

This week’s UPsiders are the members of the Employee Relations Committee at UP Health System Marquette.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:52 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the members of the Employee Relations Committee at UP Health System Marquette.

The ERC serves both the employees of the hospital and the community. The committee consists of representatives from each department, so the entire hospital has people involved. Learn more about the committee in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

