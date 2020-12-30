Advertisement

Marquette Food Co-op’s ‘Round Up at the Register’ fundraiser for United Way surpasses $5K goal

The fundraiser gave shoppers the option to round up to the nearest dollar on their total purchase at the register.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Food Co-op’s ‘Round Up at the Register’ fundraiser for United Wayhas surpassed its $5,000 goal.

The fundraiser, which started November 27, gave shoppers the option to round up to the nearest dollar on their total purchase at the register.

That money was then donated to United Way to support many local organizations.

Though a goal was set for the fundraiser, the Co-op Outreach Director Sarah Monte says there’s no limit when it comes to supporting the community.

“We are so amazed with the generosity of the community,” says Monte. “We know that these are lean times for many people, and it seemed to have zero effect on the amount of money that we raised.”

Money for United Way will continue to be raised until the end of the day on December 31.

