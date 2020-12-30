Advertisement

The Marquette County Salvation Army exceeds the Red Kettle and Toy Shop goals during its “Rescue Christmas” efforts

Salvation Army Captain Doug Winters says the ability to get resources out to families in need is due to two major things - generosity and volunteers.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Red Kettle effort saw less volunteers this year due to the pandemic, but the community exceeded expectation in their giving amounts.

The bell ringing donations in Marquette County are over $98,000. That does not include online amounts yet, which will be calculated in January.

Salvation Army Captain Doug Winters says the ability to get resources out to families in need is due to two major things.

“The two things that really drive it, the generosity of the community, but then also the volunteerism that we saw this year,” says Captain Winters. “People that registered to ring not just for one, two-hour shift but for multiple times. We saw a lot of that.”

The Toy Shop also exceeded its goal this year, providing 15% more children with toys this year than last year.

The number of toys given per child went up as well.

Captain Winters says the increase was expected for this year, as the need to help out was much greater.

The Salvation Army voices its appreciation for the Marquette Rotary Club, Ishpeming Kiwanis, and all the other volunteers that rang bells and helped out this year.

