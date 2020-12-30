Snow Diminishing, Temperatures Warming Wednesday
Mild Weather Will Then Greet the New Year
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Wednesday: Snow in the morning east, light snow and flurries west
Highs: 20s to around 30, warmest east and near the Great Lakes shores
Thursday: Sun mixed with clouds
Highs: 20s to near 30
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of a little snow far southeast
Highs: 30s
Sunday: Mild, partly cloudy
Highs: 30s
The first full week of 2021 will continue the trend for well above average temperatures. No significant precipitation events are foreseen at this time.
