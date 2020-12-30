Advertisement

Snow Diminishing, Temperatures Warming Wednesday

Mild Weather Will Then Greet the New Year
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Wednesday: Snow in the morning east, light snow and flurries west

Highs: 20s to around 30, warmest east and near the Great Lakes shores

Thursday: Sun mixed with clouds

Highs: 20s to near 30

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of a little snow far southeast

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mild, partly cloudy

Highs: 30s

The first full week of 2021 will continue the trend for well above average temperatures.  No significant precipitation events are foreseen at this time.

