Singletrack Health in Marquette donates to U.P. Children’s Museum and Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly with a portion of the money from flu vaccines

The non-profit groups were chosen this year based on feedback from patients.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Every December when patients come to Singletrack Health for a flu shot, money will go toward the local non-profit groups.

The staff chose the Children’s Museum and Little Brothers this year, based on feedback from their patients.

A fixed donation of $1,000 is targeted for each organization.

“We wanted to encourage people to take care of themselves,” says Singletrack Health Practice Manager Ann Gephart. “And hope that it might help them want to do that by giving back to our amazing community we live in.”

Singletrack Health encourages their patients who have not had a flu vaccine, to still come in and get one.

