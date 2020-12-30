Advertisement

Ryan Report - December 27, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with several people to recap the year 2020.
By Don Ryan
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

In Part 1 above, Ryan video conferences with Lake Superior Community Partnership CEO, Amy Clicker, to take a look at the economy and jobs following this tumultuous year.

In Part 2 below, he video conferences with political consultant and analyst, Steve Mitchell, owner and CEO of Mitchell Research & Communications, to discuss the 2020 Election.

In Part 3 below, Ryan talks TV with TV6 & FOX UP Vice President and General Manager, Rick Rhoades, with a look ahead to 2021.

In Part 4, he shares some crazy headlines from this year.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

