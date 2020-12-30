Residents, pets escape Kingsford house, garage fire Tuesday night

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone made it out safely during a garage fire in Kingsford late Tuesday night.

According to the Kingsford Public Safety Department (KPSD), officers and firefighters were sent to a home at 816 Bluff Avenue at 11:48 p.m. for the report of a house filling up with smoke.

When personnel responded at 11:52 p.m., heavy smoke was coming from the home’s attached garage.

KPSD said all residents and pets at the home were able to get out safely.

Those responding from KPSD were able to extinguish the fire and limit most of the damage to the garage, clearing the scene at 1:17 a.m.

KPSD was assisted by Integrity Care EMS, DTE, and We Energies.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.