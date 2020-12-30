Advertisement

Petula Clark shocked that ‘Downtown’ played before Nashville bombing

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Petula Clark expressed shock and disbelief that her 1964 hit “Downtown” was aired just minutes before a bomb detonated in Nashville on Christmas morning.

“I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement — was me — singing ‘Downtown’! Of all the thousands of songs — why this one?” Clark wrote on a Facebook post Tuesday.

Posted by Petula Clark on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Clark said she loved Nashville and wished she could give everyone in the city a hug.

The explosion took place in the heart of Nashville’s historic downtown. The blast killed the bomber, injured several people and damaged dozens of buildings. The RV blared a warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes then switched to a recording of “Downtown” before the blast.

“(Millions) of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song,” Clark wrote. “Perhaps you can read something else into these words — depending on your state of mind. It’s possible.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

