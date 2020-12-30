Advertisement

More than 950 free meals delivered for community Christmas dinner

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A tradition for 14 years in Marquette County’s west end the free community Christmas dinner this year was able to serve nearly one thousand meals.

This year, due to COVID-19, it was delivery only but volunteers went far and wide across the central Upper Peninsula to deliver more than 950 meals. The Coordinator behind the community meal says it’s all about taking care of our friends and neighbors in need.

“There’s nothing more rewarding for me than to be able to provide for our community and I hope next year we get to see their smiling faces in-house again because for me that’s such a big part of it,” said Coordinator, Dawn Lambert.

The dinner is made possible each year thanks to community donations. Last year they served about 700 meals and again this year, a big increase up to nearly 1,000.

