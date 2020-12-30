New court motion asks for Cafe’ Rosetta to be shut down

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A new court request is asking for Café Rosetta in Calumet to be shut down for violating the state health department’s closure on indoor dining.

Today, the Michigan Department or Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) filed the motion in Ingham County Circuit Court.

According to court documents, MDARD says that Café Rosetta has been operating without a food service license since early December.

Last week, a judge ruled that the cafe was in violation of state orders by remaining open for indoor dining.

It is unknown at this time when a decision to shutdown the cafe will be made.

The case has been assigned to Judge Wanda Stokes. She was appointed to the court by former Republican Governor Rick Snyder in 2018.

State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) and State Representative Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock) issued the following statement on Tuesday, voicing their disagreement with the state of Michigan’s handling of a restraining order filed against Calumet-based Cafe Rosetta in Ingham County court:

“Today, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Director Robert Gordon, and their department bureaucrats in their crackdown against hardworking Upper Peninsula residents and property owners. The state has created a no-win situation for our U.P. businesses. Sadly, today, Café Rosetta is its latest target. Those who refuse to close just to survive are having their duly paid licenses revoked and property rights seized or destroyed by bureaucrats in Lansing

While the Legislature took action to provide businesses with relief in the recent budget supplemental, the governor also showed her lack of empathy for businesses across the state and slashed the funding today by line-item veto. The regular, democratic process for laws must be restored, allowing for debates over laws and rules and for the will of the people to prevail. We must also repeal these old laws that allow any administration so much unchecked power. In this fight against COVID-19, and for the soul of our state and nation, restaurants are not the problem — why else won’t the governor share her science for how Café Rosetta is a problem, but big box stores and casinos are not? Michigan continues to be one of the highest per capita infection states yet has the most regulations and orders of all states. While the governor finds the order necessary due to the infection, it seems obvious to many of us that the orders accomplish little for saving from the virus and everything for destroying lives.”

Café Rosetta has continued to serve customers inside without facemasks and while the MDHHS has ordered all restaurants to close all indoor dining. Read our story on Café Rosetta here.

TV6 & FOX UP have reached out to the Governor’s office for a statement and will update this story as soon as that information becomes available.

