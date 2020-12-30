Advertisement

Marquette Christmas tree drop-off sites now open

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Christmas past us now the city of Marquette is reminding residents about its tree disposal service. Real Christmas trees can be dropped off at two different locations in the city.

The first is at Lakeview Arena, near the skate park. The other is on Mesnard Street at the Hurley Baseball Field. Both sites have orange fencing and signs marking where to leave the trees.

“You have to get rid of them somehow and there’s no other real way to get rid of them, we don’t want them showing up on vacant properties and stuff like that so, it’s a good service and it was just a cost-effective way to change with the times to have drop-off sites,” said Marquette Public Works Director Scott Cambensy.

All decorations must be removed from the trees before being dropped off. The sites are open now through January 11.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a coronavirus relief bill on Dec. 29, 2020.
UPDATE: Whitmer signs portion of state coronavirus stimulus plan
Cafe Rosetta's owner refuses to comply with MDHHS orders banning indoor dining.
New court motion asks for Cafe’ Rosetta to be shut down
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
File image
Iron County Sheriff reports fatal crash in Stambaugh Township

Latest News

KBIC is opening a recreational cannabis store in Crystal Falls
KBIC is opening a recreational cannabis store in Crystal Falls
. By April, the unemployment rate went from 5,000 claims a week to 200,000 a week.
2020 in Upper Michigan: UP businesses deal with an unstable year throughout the pandemic
Christmas tree disposal sites open in Marquette County
Christmas tree disposal sites open in Marquette County
Read U.P. Bookmobile creates book kiosks
Read U.P. Bookmobile creates book kiosks
Big Powderhorn mountain opens for the season in Gogebic County
Big Powderhorn mountain opens for the season in Gogebic County