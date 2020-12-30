Marquette Christmas tree drop-off sites now open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Christmas past us now the city of Marquette is reminding residents about its tree disposal service. Real Christmas trees can be dropped off at two different locations in the city.

The first is at Lakeview Arena, near the skate park. The other is on Mesnard Street at the Hurley Baseball Field. Both sites have orange fencing and signs marking where to leave the trees.

“You have to get rid of them somehow and there’s no other real way to get rid of them, we don’t want them showing up on vacant properties and stuff like that so, it’s a good service and it was just a cost-effective way to change with the times to have drop-off sites,” said Marquette Public Works Director Scott Cambensy.

All decorations must be removed from the trees before being dropped off. The sites are open now through January 11.

