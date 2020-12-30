Local businesses adjust to restrictions for New Year’s Eve

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The usual downtown ball drop and celebration won’t be part of Marquette’s New Year’s Eve this year. However, businesses are adjusting their services to help customers celebrate.

Marquette Now created a virtual hub for the county’s locally owned businesses.

“A lot of businesses are being creative with it, finding new ways to reach their customers,” said Marquette Now co-creator Doug Lindblom. “We wanted to showcase that.”

Marquette Now lists each business’s hours and services, from takeout and delivery options to online shopping.

“People still want to have fun and do something fun, even if it’s at home,” Lindblom said.

While 2020 has been a tough year for small businesses, stores like Everyday Wines are always busy around the new year. Owner Daniel Rutz says customers are even spending more on their toasts this year than usual.

“People actually are really interested in stepping it up a little bit,” said Rutz. “They’re maybe going from sparkling wine up to champagne, or just looking at some of the different sparkling wines from around the world.”

While supporting local businesses might be a great way to ring in the new year, Lindblom says it’s also crucial to keeping those businesses afloat through 2021.

“Small businesses like restaurants and bars and specialty shops have been some of the hardest hit,” said Lindblom. “We need to support them and get them through this year so in 2021 we can kind of get back to what we’re used to and seeing the faces that we miss seeing downtown.” Rutz added, “If you’re online looking to get an item and you know this store might have it, see if there are ways of getting things locally. That will keep our community and what makes the Central U.P. and the Marquette area in particular really special.”

To view the list of businesses, visit MarquetteNow.com. More information about Everyday Wines and available services can be found on their website.

