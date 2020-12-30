Iron County Sheriff reports fatal crash in Stambaugh Township

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron River woman has been killed in a single-car fatal crash that happened on Hwy M-73 just south of Marinello Road in satmbaugh Township. The accident happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

34-year-old Jodi Lee Vanwagner was the lone occupant of the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation. The cause of the crash has not been released at this time. Assisting the Iron County Sheriff Office was the Michigan State Police, Iron County Search and Rescue, West Iron County Fire Dept. Iron County Victims’ Advocates, and Aspirus EMS.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.