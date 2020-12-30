Health and fitness resolutions for 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With 2020 ending, individuals everywhere are coming up with New Year’s resolutions. One of the most common resolutions is to be healthier.

Anna Mooi, a Registered Dietician and Manager of Nutrition & Education at Aspirus Ironwood Clinic, says people wanting to engage in a healthy lifestyle is a great goal to have, but it will not be achieved on the first day of the new year.

“We think we can change everything about ourselves on January 1st,” said Mooi, “and that is not true.”

When it comes to having a balanced diet, Mooi explains dieters need to be careful of what they eat, as healthy food may not be healthy after all.

“What society sometimes labels as healthy does not necessarily mean it is healthy for you,” she explained, “and it might not meet your specific needs. Look at the labels.”

Diets not only include healthy eating, but also staying fit. However, according to Mooi, around 80% of those who make resolutions, including those with dietary goals, do not follow through with them after the first couple months of the new year.

“Have a plan,” Mooi stated. “Write it out. Have that big goal, those smaller goals, and have a time limit on there, too.”

While Mooi understands COVID-19 has affected the way people live at home, the pandemic may be providing benefits for those making dietary resolutions.

“With all of the changes that COVID has made,” she said, “it is a good time to get into that habit of making food at home. Get into that habit of setting aside that time to exercise.”

Mooi also suggests people should not beat themselves up when they pause their dietary routines.

“You will get discouraged,” she stated. “It’s going to happen. I would say, in those times when you are feeling down, you skip a day of walking, or you hit up that fast food, give yourself some grace.”

Mooi also advises everyone to always remember to eat from the main food groups, including fruits and vegetables.

