Final round of snow for 2020

A front is moving across the area with accumulating system snow ahead of it. This will be out of the area by midday. Then, lake effect snow develops along the northwest wind belts for the rest of the day. Additional snowfall amounts range 1-3″ for most places with near 6″ in the high terrain areas of the Keweenaw and Alger county. Then, quiet conditions for ringing in 2021. Following that a milder trend develops.

Today: A snowy morning with lake effect taking over during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 20s west, upper 20s to low 30s east

Thursday: Morning flurries north and turning partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 20s west, upper 20s elsewhere

New Years Day: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Morning mix precip

>Highs: Mid 30s

