Despite manufacturing challenges, Stormy Kromer has successful holiday shopping season

By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Stormy Kromer had a strong holiday shopping season, but COVID-19 made manufacturing enough product difficult.

Online sales increased this year more than ever for Stormy Kromer, and the company found it hard to keep up with holiday sales due to manufacturing being shut down earlier in the year because of COVID-19.

Stormy Kromer’s president says the holiday rush came early this year, and keeping product available was a struggle.

“That was different for us,” said Stormy Kromer President, Gina Thorsen. “Normally we’re fully stocked when the cold weather hits and the holidays get here. So its been hard, and our employees have worked tons of overtime and really have been dedicated to help us get through this year.”

Despite the challenges, Stormy Kromer had a successful shopping season, and is very grateful for their retail partners and customers that make it all possible.

