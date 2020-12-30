DCH expands pediatric team

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County Healthcare System (DCH) is proud to welcome Maria Duroseau, M.D., to its pediatric team serving the health care needs of the area’s children.

Dr. Duroseau joins Dr. Alexis Whaley, Dr. Michael Carpenter, Christine Borgstrom, FNP, and Vanessa Mitchell, PA-C, to now form one of the Upper Peninsula’s largest pediatric specialty teams.

“Without a doubt, our commitment for caring for children of the community is stronger than ever with the addition of Dr. Duroseau,” said Chuck Nelson, DCH Chief Executive Officer. “No other health care organization in the region has the same skills and depth in pediatric care as Dickinson County Healthcare.”

Dr. Duroseau brings an enthusiasm and depth of experience for helping babies, children and families. She previously served at the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Riverside, California. She is board certified in Pediatrics and member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“I am thrilled to join the pediatric team at Dickinson County Healthcare,” said Dr. Duroseau. “One of the most important parts for me as a pediatrician has been the strong relationships that I have built with my patients and their families through the years. I am excited to be part of such a great health program for the kids of the community. I look forward to serving them and their parents with great healthcare.”

Dr. Duroseau is eager to participate in community and outdoor activities in the area with her husband Daniel and two children. She enjoys hiking, traveling, gardening, reading and is looking forward to experiencing ice fishing.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be part of the DCH family and this community,” said Dr. Duroseau. “The natural beauty of this area is unmatched and it is a perfect area to raise children. I’m happy to serve the community and become part of it.”

About Dickinson County Healthcare System: Servicing Northern Wisconsin and the Central Upper Peninsula for more than 69 years, Dickinson County Healthcare (DCH) is a 49 bed Community Hospital with a team of more than 60 active physicians and each year treats over 160,000 patients. DCH employs more than 650 staff members, is one of the major employers in the Dickinson County area and is a large contributor to the economic wellbeing of our community.

