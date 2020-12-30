Advertisement

Crystal Falls District Community Library to host a UP-wide virtual book club

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls District Community Library is providing an opportunity to read and discuss books, all having ties to Upper Michigan.

Evelyn Gathu, the director of the library, says she got the idea of a virtual book club, after she hosted a “Summer Scares” program.

“Our book club became somewhat modified. Some of our members only did Zoom, we had some members here and we did social distancing. And it was really cool because our authors came to every meeting,” she said.

Gathu says she read about the first ever U.P. Notable Books List, this past summer...and wanted to bring awareness to it.

“Well, that would be cool, if we could get those 10 authors on board,” she explained.

There are 10 books on the first U.P. Notable books list, and eight of those authors have agreed to speak via zoom with readers like you. Gathu says this provides an opportunity to meet different authors.

“But when you get to meet them on Zoom, it’s just so neat, because they’re real people and they have real interests,” she said.

All books can be checked out from the Crystal Falls library. The first novel is The Marsh King’s Daughter by Karen Dionne. Then on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. central the club kicks off.

“You can be with us from January until we finish in August, or you can join and just read the books that you want to read,” added Gathu.

Click here for a full book list to read, or click here to sign up online.

