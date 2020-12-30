Advertisement

Bucks set NBA three-point record in blowout of Miami

29 triples for Milwaukee
(WSAW)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Flor. (WLUC) - The Milwaukee Bucks have broken the NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game. Sam Merrill connected on the team’s record-setting 28th 3-pointer of Tuesday night’s game in Miami with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead over the Heat. Milwaukee finished with 29 3s and won 144-97. The previous record for 3′s in a game was 27, set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019. Milwaukee used 13 players and 12 made at least one 3-pointer. The only one who didn’t was reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jrue Holiday made six 3′s and Donte DiVincenzo was 5-for-6 from deep.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a coronavirus relief bill on Dec. 29, 2020.
UPDATE: Whitmer signs portion of state coronavirus stimulus plan
Cafe Rosetta's owner refuses to comply with MDHHS orders banning indoor dining.
New court motion asks for Cafe’ Rosetta to be shut down
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
File image
Iron County Sheriff reports fatal crash in Stambaugh Township

Latest News

Big fourth quarter helps Warriors past Pistons
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
Michigan High School Volleyball, Lower Peninsula Swimming resumes practice Monday
The Michigan State Spartans look to get back into the win column Monday night when they tip off...
Michiga State falls to 0-3 in Big Ten Men’s Basketball
Pistons play better but fall to 0-3