2020 in Upper Michigan: UP businesses deal with an unstable year throughout the pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A tumultuous year for Michigan businesses began when, on March 23, 2020, Governor Whitmer issued a stay home order closing all non-essential businesses by midnight.

Closed businesses created an increase in jobless workers. By April, the unemployment rate went from 5,000 claims a week to 200,000 a week.

The Tilden Mine even temporarily idled production due to “declining market conditions”. Almost 700 employees were laid off.

Employers were urged to use the state’s Workshare Program which gives business owners the resources needed to retain or bring back employees

“It’s a real tough time for the community and we want to get as many resources available to help our small businesses,” Economic Development Administration Executive Director, Ed Lagault said.

June 10 the UP was given the greenlight to reopen for non-essential businesses at limited capacity, but masks were mandated inside. At the time, there were 120 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths.

While food and beverage and retail industries were trying to get back on their feet, the cannabis industry continued to grow. New shops started sprouting up in Marquette, Iron mountain and soon Crystal Falls will join in on this new industry.

The more businesses were allowed to reopen; the more people came out. Summer tourism looked like a pandemic never happened.

“They’ve cancelled their summer plans and looking for a place to go, U.P. Supply Co. owner, Bugsy Sailor said. “So, it’s a lot of people from the Midwest who have never been to the up before.”

By early fall, cases started to tick up and Gov. Whitmer cracked down.

In mid-November, across the state, casinos, movie theaters, indoor dining and in-person learning for high school and college students were banned, again. The UP was adding more than 200 cases a day.

With foot traffic dying down, local shops started relying more and more on online sales.

“online you can shop in your pajamas, you’re comfortable,” owner of Beth Millner said. “You don’t have that pressure of shopping and getting out or if someone else is trying to shop and you’re really trying to social distance. So, it’s quite a bit safer.”

As of Monday, December 28, everything is back open with limited capacity, and indoor dining remains prohibited.

Nearly 700,000 are still unemployed in Michigan, according to Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Sunday, President Trump signed a COVID relief bill extending unemployment benefits from December 27 through March 13 providing extra payments of 300 dollars per week.

Millions across the country await more coronavirus relief from the federal government.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.