2020 in Upper Michigan: Politics during a pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her coronavirus response came into the national spotlight.

This starting on the day her action to fight the spread began.

“I’ve signed an executive order, declaring a state of emergency,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on March 11.

This was just the beginning of about 80 press conferences and nearly 200 executive orders.

The governor taking decisive action to fight the pandemic by issuing multiple stay at home orders that impacted business. At times the governor received criticism from both sides of the aisle.

“By handling the problem the way she is, she has left the legislature very much neutered,” said Sen. Ed McBroom, (R ) 38th State Senate District.

“With no real evidence showing that major outbreaks are linked to restaurants we just thought we need to bring more people in when we are making these decision,” Rep. Sara Cambensy, (D) 109th State House District.

In October, the Michigan Supreme Court struck down a portion of the governor’s emergency powers and just days later, the governor receiving criticism from the president.

“She wants to be a dictator in Michigan, and the people can’t stand her,” said President Donald Trump on Oct. 16.

The governor, often criticizing the president and his administration. Including accusing them of slowing down the vaccine.

“Where are our doses? What is holding them up?,” said Gov. Whitmer.

In the midst of the governor’s pandemic response, a plot to kidnap the governor was revealed.

“Michigan State Police arrested six individuals charged in a federal complaint with conspiring to kidnap the governor of Michigan,” said Andrew Birge, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

And now, the governor’s actions, continue to spark fierce debate as politicians balance the economy with public health.

“We’re pretty much at capacity,” said Dr. William Hook, Director of Medical Services at OSF St. Francis Hospital on Nov. 20. “We’ve been at capacity for about nine weeks now.”

Meanwhile, some businesses are refusing to comply with state orders.

“If we did close at that point or only offer takeout, our business would be destroyed,” said Amy Heikkinen, Co-Owner of Café Rosetta.

Reaction to the year where politics and public health crossed paths.

