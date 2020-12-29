WUPHD releases vaccine administration phases

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) began vaccinating priority groups on Tuesday with the recently received Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. As limited supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine have started to arrive in the area, WUPHD wants the public to know that it expects vaccine administration to roll out over a series of months.

WUPHD is working with area hospitals, physicians, and outpatient clinics to distribute available vaccines according to a phased approach that has been adopted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The phased vaccination approach allows for continued functioning of the health care system and essential services in the community, while protecting people at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness. These prioritizations may change as more information on vaccine effectiveness and additional vaccine products become available.

The current prioritized phases and estimated timelines are:

Phase 1A-December and January

Priority 1: Critical health care

Priority 2: Long-term care staff and residents

Priority 3: Necessary health care

Phase 1B-Mid January

Frontline essential workers who keep critical infrastructure functions and people age 75 years and older.

Phase 1C-Mid February

Individuals at risk of severe illness (people age 65-74 years and people 16-74 with high risk medical conditions) and some other essential workers whose work must be performed on site

Phase 2-End of March/early April

All other individuals age 16 years and older

The state and region are currently working through Phase 1A priorities. WUPHD will continue to keep the public informed as they begin new phases. There is no out-of-pocket costs for the vaccine, but healthcare providers may bill insurance for administrative costs. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses separated by 21 days. Individuals should receive both doses in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine is critical in slowing the spread and helping communities recover from the pandemic. Stopping the pandemic will take ALL our tools: handwashing, masks, social distancing and vaccines. Together, these tools offer the best chance of getting our communities, schools, and work sites back to normal. WUPHD reminds residents to continue using prevention strategies as vaccines become more widely and for some time after. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the WUPHD website, michigan.gov/coronavirus, or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

