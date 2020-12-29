Tips to stay safe in and out of the home during the winter months

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are some necessary changes to make in order to stay safe during the cold winter months.

Carbon monoxide detectors are a good addition to your home during the winter.

It’s important to check on elderly neighbors and make sure they are staying warm enough.

Pets also need extra attention when going outside, they can get frost bite quickly if the temperatures are too low.

Marquette County Sherriff Greg Zyburt says to always keep an emergency kit, blanket, shovel, and extra food in your car, because the most common calls they get in the winter are car accidents.

“The main thing is traveling. It doesn’t take much because of the severe conditions to get in an accident,” Sheriff Zyburt says. “Dress appropriately because you may be there for 15-20 minutes and it doesn’t take long to get hypothermia or frost bite.”

Sheriff Zyburt also adds that they will be out on the roads watching for any vehicles on the sides. If you happen to get stuck, use your hazards and stay inside your vehicle.

