The “Read U.P. Bookmobile” builds book kiosks to help promote literacy in K.I. Sawyer

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Throughout this past summer, mini libraries were popping up all over K.I. Sawyer. “Read U.P. Bookmobile” built about 20 book kiosks to help promote literacy in the area.

Kids and teens can take a book, read it, and return it.

The kiosks will come down for the winter.

Read U.P. Bookmobile owner Melissa Derby says its been popular during the pandemic because reading lowers screen time for kids.

“A lot of parents don’t want the kids sitting on the internet anymore because they’re taking classes through zoom for so many hours a day,” says Derby. “So I thought it’d be a great way to get the kiosks and the books out to the people of the community.”

A fundraiser is available until the end of the month for donations to purchase new shelves for the Bookmobile. More information is available on their Facebook page.

