The 906 Adventure Team is not letting the pandemic stop them from finding new adventures in 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Adventure Team’s main events, like the famous Polar Roll, will look different this year.

Snowshoeing and biking events are available online for families and friends to register and complete together on their own time.

The team works closely with the Health Department and the cities of Marquette, Ishpeming, And Negaunee to make activities safe for everyone.

906 Adventure Team Director Todd Poquette believes it is important to continue creating adventures for people, especially with the shutdowns this year.

“From the kids and the coaches alike, it was made very obvious to us verbally that they needed it,” Poquette says. “They needed that interaction and that human contact. You gotta keep people moving forward one way or another, and these events and things we do offer that target.”

The Adventure Team plans to stick to their event calendar for the new year as much as possible. If you would like to get involved in a 906 adventure visit the 906 Adventure Team’s website to register.

