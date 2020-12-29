Suspect arrested in Florence County ATM burglary

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) - An investigation into a stolen ATM machine and burglary at the Northern Lites Bar in Florence County has led to an arrest, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller stated that the Northern Lites Bar reported that it had been burglarized and that an ATM was missing on Saturday, Dec. 20 at around 8:41 a.m.

Later that morning, the missing ATM was found in the woods approximately seven miles away from Northern Lites. A subsequent investigation led to a suspect in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s office located and took that suspect into custody. The suspect then admitted to doing the burglary and also showed the Deputies where the stolen money from the ATM was hidden. All of the money was recovered. The name of the suspect and charges have not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.