Remembering the positives of 2020

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - When Michigan shut down back in March, the U.P. didn’t lose hope. Residents and businesses lined their windows with rainbows and hearts showing support for each other and spreading smiles to people driving by. Soon car parades began to celebrate birthdays and keep nursing home residents smiling.

We didn’t forget our health care heroes who gave up their time and energy to protect our loved ones.

“Sometimes on 16-hour shifts, often mandated to stay over, being requested to come in on an off day. This is just nonstop here,” said Dr. William Hook, Director of Medical Services for OSF St. Francis Hospital.

U.P. Health Systems-Marquette received a new statue from a local resident, honoring health care workers. Scott’s Subs and Pizza in Iron River gave away water bottles and discounted food for health care workers. While a group at Marquette Senior High School 3D printed 50 to 100 face shields a day to give to the hospitals. United Way of Marquette County provided a way for the community to write a digital message of appreciation for a health care worker in the county.

Despite several people losing jobs or taking pay cuts, the community continued to give back. TV6′s Virtual Canathon raised a total of $236,000 this year. In the spring, $85,000 and nearly $152,000 in the fall – shattering previous year records.

The Salvation Army of Escanaba set a $100,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal and by the end of the campaign, $109,486 was raised. In Marquette, the Salvation Army set a goal of $90,000 and raised $98,678.40.

In Rapid River, what started as a small light display quickly turned into an event that brought people from all over the U.P. and organizers say it will be an annual event. Visitors were asked to bring canned goods at the entrance to the light display and after just two nights, the community donated enough cans to completely fill the local food pantry.

“I’m so proud to live here. I know we’re small, but we get a lot of stuff done. We really do,” said Brooke Lindbert, a member of Rapid River Business Association.

This year threw several curveballs at us, but we proved that even in a tough year, we can find the positives, help others in need and live Yooper strong.

