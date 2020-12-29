Advertisement

New Year’s Eve fireworks in Ludington Park

The fireworks show begins at nine p.m.
Fireworks in a night sky.
Fireworks in a night sky.(WJHG/WECP)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Recreation Department will be shooting off fireworks in Ludington Park on New Year’s Eve. The firework show begins at nine p.m. and depending on the wind, the show could last anywhere between 10 and 20 minutes.

The Rec Department is asking everyone to stay in their cars. With 120 acres in Ludington Park, the recreation director says there should be plenty of room for everyone.

“Since we did cancel a lot of stuff, we thought it was very important to have this. Some of the families look forward to it, they go out to dinner. Like I said, this year will be different, you might have to hit a drive through or get takeout, but hey, at least they can sit in their car where it’s warm and they can eat,” said Kim Peterson, Recreation Director for the City of Escanaba.

The Rec Department will also be giving away two “Yooper crates” – large containers filled with Yooper goodies.

