More people getting tested for COVID-19 through the holidays

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - USA Mobile Drug Testing hosts COVID-19 testing sites throughout the Midwest.

President, Lori Benson, said although the company is based in Wisconsin, Michigan has the highest turnout.

“I would say this last week or two has probably been our busiest part of the season,” Benson said. “It certainly has to do with the family gatherings. More people are together shopping. People are out in the public restaurants, bars and gatherings in general.”

Baraga Village was the first stop Tuesday for free testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. From there they headed to Ontonagon County. No pre-registration, prescription or doctor’s orders were needed.

According to Joe Robillard, who participated in Baraga on Tuesday, it’s a painless process.

“People know what they’re doing,” Robillard said. “They’re fast in there. Got lots of tables going in there for checking and if you got a driver’s license give them that and that’s about it.”

Saliva based samples are taken so participants must take precaution.

“I ask that you don’t eat or drink 30 minutes prior to testing,” Benson said. “We’re going to set you up. You do need to have an email address. So, if you don’t have an email, please set yourself up with an email before you arrive.”

Results are received within two to three days.

USA mobile hosts COVID-19 testing sites every week in different regions of Michigan. Wednesday, December 30, there will be testing at Tuscola County Mosquito Abatement from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Benson encourages everyone to get tested.

“There should be no fear in the testing. The testing is non-invasive here.”

To find out the free testing sites in your area visit Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

