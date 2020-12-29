Advertisement

Michiga State falls to 0-3 in Big Ten Men’s Basketball

Minnesota shuts down MSU offense
The Michigan State Spartans look to get back into the win column Monday night when they tip off...
The Michigan State Spartans look to get back into the win column Monday night when they tip off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WLUC) -

Liam Robbins had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to lead a stifling effort by No. 21 Minnesota on defense to beat No. 17 Michigan State 81-56. Marcus Carr scored 19 points and dished out five assists for the Gophers, who held the sputtering Spartans to 25.7% shooting while outrebounding them 52-36. Minnesota improved to 8-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play. Aaron Henry came off the bench for Michigan State and had 11 points and three assists. The Spartans fell to 6-3 overall and are 0-3 in Big Ten play for the first time in 19 years.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects in custody after shooting in Menominee
Fatal snowmobile crash
Lower Michigan man dead from snowmobile crash
According to a press release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a couple found the...
Human remains of person reported missing in 2018 found in Marinette County
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Whitmer names new MTU, NMU trustees

Latest News

Pistons play better but fall to 0-3
Finlandia Women’s Basketball adds Maija Rice for 2021-2022 season
Ashbrook added to Michigan Tech Hockey roster
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gets past Tennessee Titans' Adoree' Jackson for a topuchdown...
Rodgers to Adams more than enough for Packers to march past Titans