House of Representatives votes to override President Trump’s NDAA veto

The House of Representatives has handed President Trump his first veto since taking the White House.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - The House of Representatives have handed President Trump his first veto since taking over the White House.

Surpassing the two-thirds majority needed to overturn, the House voted 322-87 on Monday evening to override Trump’s veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

And since 1961, the NDAA has been signed by Congress and passed into law each year.

Trump says the bill fails to limit social media companies he claims were biased against him during his reelection campaign. He also opposes language which allows for the renaming of military bases that honor Confederate leaders. The bill authorizes more than $740 billion in military construction and programs, and it approves an increased 3% pay raise for U.S. troops.

The Senate is expected to consider overriding the veto sometime this week.

