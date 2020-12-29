Cold Tonight, More U.P-wide Snow Tomorrow Night

Tuesday: Sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness, snow spreading west to east at night

Highs: around 20 into the 20s

Wednesday: Snow in the morning east, lighter snow and flurries west

Highs: 20s to near 30 west, 30 into the 30s east

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: around 30

Friday:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: around 30

Look for mild weather to continue through the first weekend of January 2021. No major snowfall events are expected.

