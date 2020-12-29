Cold Tonight, More U.P-wide Snow Tomorrow Night
Temperatures Should Go Back Above Average for the Beginning of January
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Tuesday: Sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness, snow spreading west to east at night
Highs: around 20 into the 20s
Wednesday: Snow in the morning east, lighter snow and flurries west
Highs: 20s to near 30 west, 30 into the 30s east
Thursday: Partly cloudy
Highs: around 30
Friday:
Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: around 30
Look for mild weather to continue through the first weekend of January 2021. No major snowfall events are expected.
