Cold Tonight, More U.P-wide Snow Tomorrow Night

Temperatures Should Go Back Above Average for the Beginning of January
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Tuesday: Sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness, snow spreading west to east at night

Highs: around 20 into the 20s

Wednesday: Snow in the morning east, lighter snow and flurries west

Highs: 20s to near 30 west, 30 into the 30s east

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: around 30

Friday:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: around 30

Look for mild weather to continue through the first weekend of January 2021.  No major snowfall events are expected.

Lake effect continues for some
Driving hazards in the form of blowing snow and icy, slippery roads also possible.
Snowy, blustery Monday AM commute to start our final week of 2020
Flurries, isolated snow showers possible along NW belts overnight before frontal system arrives
LES & incoming system combine to produce widespread snow over the U.P. Sunday
Sunny breaks possible over southern U.P. locations Saturday
Flurri-ous lake effect snow over the NW belts into the holiday weekend