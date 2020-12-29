Brief sunshine before our next shot of snow

High pressure moves across the area leading to sunshine early in the day. Then, a front approaches, and skies turn cloudy ahead of it by the afternoon. Snow will move on the west end early this evening and spread east overnight. The morning commute will be a bit slippery as a range of 1-3″ is expected. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect tonight through tomorrow for Menominee, Delta, and Southern Schoolcraft counties. Then, temperatures will trend a bit milder through the weekend.

Today: Morning sunshine turning cloudy by the afternoon with snow working in this evening.

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s elsewhere

Wednesday: Widespread snow during the morning and tapering off by early afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-20s west, low 30s east

Thursday: A few flurries early. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Then, snow moves in on the west end during the evening

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early on

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low 30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.