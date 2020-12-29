47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Upper Michigan on Tuesday

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan counties reported a total of 47 new cases on Tuesday, December 29.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 1 case

Chippewa: 6 cases

Delta: 4 cases, 2 deaths

Gogebic: 4 cases

Houghton: 3 cases

Marquette: 4 cases

Menominee: 18 cases

Schoolcraft: 5 cases

As of Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 14,197 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 9,527 are considered recovered and 366 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Many Upper Michigan health departments including all cases (confirmed and probable) in recovery totals. This means, recovery totals per county may be higher than the confirmed case totals TV6 & FOX UP report. This is to be expected going forward for all counties.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 4.2%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 42 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Dec. 28. Of those, 14 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). The number of patients has decreased as of Monday, December 28, but the number of patients in the ICU has increased by one. This data is available through MDHHS and is usually updated each Monday and Thursday. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River: 1 patient, 35% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ironwood: 1 patient with 1 in ICU, 31% bed occupancy

Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 3 patients with 2 in ICU, 32% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: zero patients with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 1 patient with 2 in ICU, 39% bed occupancy

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 9% bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 27% bed occupancy

Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 14% bed occupancy

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 5 patients with 3 in ICU, 56% bed occupancy

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 17% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 7 patients with zero in ICU, 56% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Marquette: 18 patients with 6 in ICU, 78% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 4 patients with zero in ICU, 25% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 5 patients with 0 in ICU, 62% bed occupancy

In Michigan, 3,414 cases were added on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 483,922 since the beginning of the pandemic. Michigan also reported 193 deaths related to COVID-19, with 105 of those coming from vital records review. That brings Michigan’s total death count to 12,282.

Out of the 243,513 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 6% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 29.

