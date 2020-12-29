2020 in Upper Michigan: COVID-19 impact

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 swept the United States this year. Everything from hospitals to schools and events had to adjust to the restrictions that came with it.

When the coronavirus arrived in Michigan in March, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the first mask mandate. Social distancing guidelines were put in place as well. However, despite the regulations, the state experienced outbreaks.

U.P. hospitals reported they were overwhelmed with patients. Assisted living facilities were hit particularly hard. Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette had a total of 26 residents contract the virus. Eight residents died as a result.

Gathering sizes were limited as another way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Major events throughout the year were canceled, including the U.P. State Fair and county fairs, Beer Fest, and other community festivals.

Holidays were celebrated differently. Fewer parades were held on the 4th of July, although large crowds flocking to Marquette beaches led to another spike in the county. Halloween trick-or-treating was done from a distance, and Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations were restricted to one household.

Churches altered the way they met with their congregations this year. Some held socially distanced mass services, while others hosted worship meetings virtually.

Many schools transitioned back and forth between remote learning and in-person instruction, based on changing regulations from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan prisons experienced high rates of positive COVID cases among inmates. Due to an outbreak in October, 240 inmates were transferred from Marquette Branch Prison to Newberry Correctional Facility. More than 100 inmates have died in the state, including 11 in the U.P.

The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine was sent to hospitals from Portage on December 13. Frontline healthcare workers were the first to receive vaccinations. Those at nursing facilities are next in line.

