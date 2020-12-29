2020 in Upper Michigan: Weather Recap

NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) -January, February and March of 2020 came in warmer than average. But as Matt Zika, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Negaunee explains, April can May can tend to trend on the cool side.

“Sure enough, April and May of this year temperature were well below normal. April turned out to be a pretty snowy month again with a pretty significant snowstorm around Eastertime.”

But by late May, typical U.P. summer weather kicked in.

“It was actually a fairly mild and comfortable summer for most; maybe humid on several of those days. I think that’s one thing that stood out was the humidity on those days,” Zika recalled.

According to official records, there were 38 days reaching 80° or higher one 90° day.

During the month of July, there were a few severe weather days with numerous downed trees and property damage. “There was a day when we had 80 to 90 MPH winds,” Zika recounted. However, the peak of the severe weather in Upper Michigan arrived in August.

“There actually were three confirmed tornadoes in the month of August. Two occurred in Iron County. One occurred in Delta County on the 31st of August. That was probably the one that was the biggest surprise because it wasn’t a day you’d anticipate a tornado but sure enough conditions came together and spun of a very brief short-lived tornado and we saw that damage west of Escanaba,” Zika declared.

One highlight of the summer, comet NEOWISE was visible for several weeks on clear nights.

“Precipitation locally around the Negaunee area is going to come in about ten inches above normal for the year,” Zika summarized.

But Zika says total precipitation around the rest of the U.P and the Upper Great Lakes is much spottier.

“For some areas over the western U.P. precipitation was maybe even a little bit below normal for the year,” Zika clarified.

This hit & miss type of precipitation meant water levels on Lake Superior came down a couple inches compared to 2019.

“If we look at the Lake Superior drainage basin, a large part of it is up in the Arrowhead of Minnesota and along the north shore of Lake Superior,” Zika pointed out.

Those areas were in drought conditions for a balance of the year according to the U.S Drought Monitor.

However, Zika says the same can’t be said points within the Lake Michigan drainage basin.

“They had record high water levels from January all the way through September,” Zika asserted.

So Lake Michigan water levels will still pose a major concern for places that have already been susceptible to coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Then by September, temperatures trended cooler again. The cool trend also persisted into October.

“We had over 20 inches of snow in October but then November we only had about ten inches of snow. So far this December we’re right around 20 inches of snow,” Zika stated.

Snow moving into the area tonight and tomorrow, will likely put December snow above our 22.1 inches of snow in October.

