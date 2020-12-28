Whitmer names new MTU, NMU trustees

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments Monday to the Michigan Technological University Board of Trustees and Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees:

Michigan Technological University Board of Trustees

Andrea Dickson, of Grosse Pointe Farms, is the former CEO and co-founder of ENT Biotech Solutions, Inc. and is currently a principal at the start-up telemedicine company Quintree. Ms. Dickson previously served as executive vice president and chief of staff of Wayne State University and as outside general counsel for Michigan Technological University. She is a current member of the Detroit Institute of Arts Board of Directors and the board of Invest Michigan. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Smith College and a Juris Doctor degree from Wayne State University Law School. Ms. Dickson is appointed for a term commencing January 1, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2028. She succeeds Bob Jacquart whose term expires December 31, 2020.

Jon E. Jipping, of Ada, is the executive vice president and chief operating officer for ITC Holdings Corp. Mr. Jipping is the past chair of the board for the North American Transmission Forum, a former chair and current advisory board member for the Michigan Tech College of Engineering, and a former board member for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Calvin College and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Michigan Technological University. Mr. Jipping is appointed for a term commencing January 1, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2028. He succeeds Linda Kennedy whose term expires December 31, 2020.

Matthew D. Johnson, of Marquette, is the manager of government and community relations for Eagle Mine. Mr. Johnson previously served as a division director for Governor Jennifer Granholm and a district administrator for U.S. Congressman Bart Stupak. He is a currently the co-chair of the Committee on Michigan’s Mining Future. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration and Master of Arts in Public Administration from Northern Michigan University. Mr. Johnson is appointed for a term commencing January 1, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2022. He succeeds William Johnson who resigned effective December 31, 2020.

Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees

Jason T. Morgan, of Ann Arbor, currently serves as the 8th district commissioner and chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Morgan is also a service member with the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and a member of the Ann Arbor SPARK Executive Committee, the Washtenaw County Environmental Council, Homeland Security Task Force, Public Works Board, and the Criminal Justice Community Collaborative. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Northern Michigan University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy. Commissioner Morgan is appointed for a term commencing January 1, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2028. He succeeds Steve Mitchell whose term expires December 31, 2020.

Gregory J. Seppanen, of Marquette, is a retired teacher who taught U.S. History, Government, World History, and Economics in the Marquette Public Schools for 24 years. Mr. Seppanen has also served as a Marquette County Commissioner, supervisor of Chocolay Township, and as a member of the U.S. Army Presidential Honor Guard. He holds a Bachelor of Science in History and Geography from Northern Michigan University and attended trade skill training in welding at the Northern Michigan University Skill Center. Mr. Seppanen is appointed for a term commencing January 1, 2021 and expiring December 31, 2028. He succeeds James Haveman whose term expires December 31, 2020.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

