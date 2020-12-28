Advertisement

2 suspects in custody after shooting in Menominee

By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two suspects are in custody after a shooting in Menominee Monday morning.

At approximately 12:10 a.m., Menominee City Police officers received a shots-fired complaint at a house in the 1300 block of 30th Avenue.

Police say officers determined that the resident of the address was shot during an illegal narcotics deal.

After the shooting, two suspects fled the scene on foot and then later in a vehicle.

Following an investigation, two suspects were later taken into custody in Oconto, Wis.

The victim was taken to Aurora Medical Center Bay Area where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The Menominee Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Menominee County Sheriffs Office, Marinette City Police Department, the Oconto Police Department, Menominee Fire Department, and the Aurora Medical Center Bay Area EMS.

TV6 and FOX UP will have more information as it becomes available.

