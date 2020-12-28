Advertisement

Teal Lake Meltdown tickets now on sale online

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) is once again teaming up with the Negaunee Lions Club for the Teal Lake Meltdown fundraiser but this year tickets are available online right now.

Here’s how it works. Participants purchase $5 tickets and try to guess when a replica mine shaft will fall through the ice on Teal Lake. That mine shaft is expected to be put on the ice in late January. It’s a 50-50 raffle and you have a chance of winning $500 or more. The more tickets sold, the higher the value of the prize goes.

“The fundraising from this goes to the Negaunee Lions for all their work within the community for different projects and it’s also split with the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce and we use that for our general operation funds,” said GINCC’s Executive Director, Bob Hendrickson,

One incentive for buying tickets early is if there’s a tie, the winner would be the earlier vote. You can find a link to the GINCC website by clicking here.

