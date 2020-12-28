Advertisement

Stucko’s restaurant in Marquette raises $6,000 for the U.P. Children’s Museum during a two-day fundraiser.

During the fundraiser, which was December 22-23, Stucko’s matched the amounts that their employee received in tips and donated that money to the U.P. Children’s Museum.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Stucko’s Restaurant owner says they wanted to help raise money for the Children’s Museum because it is an organization that is near to her heart. She also wanted to help her employees over the holidays.

During the fundraiser, which was December 22-23, Stucko’s matched the amounts that their employee received in tips and donated that money to the U.P. Children’s Museum. The employees kept the tips they received.

A friend of Stucko’s, who remains anonymous, also matched that amount.

The total amount raised for the U.P. Children’s Museum was $6,000.

Stucko’s owner Sonia Stucko was blown away by the amount of support they received from the families and other businesses in the community.

“They were so excited to help us, they were private messaging us, and texting me,” says Stucko. “It was wonderful to see that much support. And then us being able to match that was a big motivator as well.”

