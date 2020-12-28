Snowy, blustery Monday AM commute to start our final week of 2020
Driving hazards in the form of blowing snow and icy, slippery roads also possible.
Low pressure and associated front bringing snow mainly to the southern and eastern U.P. as the northern counties experience Lake Effect snow from Superior. Overnight into Monday morning, LES persists in the NW wind belts as system snow tapers off further south -- due to the front tracking east of the region.
High pressure begins to build, resulting in a strong NW wind component -- gusts over 25 mph can create patchy blowing snow conditions during the Monday commute.
High pressure and variable cloudiness expected Tuesday, until the next system brings widespread snow over the U.P. Wednesday.
A milder pattern setting up the second half of the week as a ridge of high pressure builds Thursday, holding off snow chances during the time of the New Year countdown. It looks to give way to an incoming system Friday bringing in snow showers over the U.P. during the afternoon of New Year’s Day.
Monday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of snow showers over the NW wind belts; blustery with NW wind gusts over 25 mph possible
Highs: 20
Tuesday: Partly cloudy increasing late
Highs: 20
Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow
Highs: 30
Thursday, New Year’s Eve: Chance of snow showers in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies
Highs: 30
Friday, New Year’s Day: Variable cloudiness with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon
Highs: 30
Saturday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 20s
