Returns for retailers as Christmas shopping wraps up

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The days after Christmas are prime time for gift returns for retailers and even the more specialized local shops see that too. The owners of Down Wind Sports in Marquette says they see exchanges usually to get the right size in clothing or footwear.

In terms of overall shopping it’s been solid, but down a little from prior years due to the pandemic.

“Holiday shopping has been good, we have such a strong community here in the Upper Peninsula that does support local businesses and we’re very thankful for that, that people come out, we are a little bit slower than we have been in the past but we understand why and we want everybody to be safe out there,” said Co-Owner of Down Wind Sports, Bill Thompson.

Thompson also said their online sales have been up since the pandemic and especially during the Christmas shopping season.

