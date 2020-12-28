Recreation Lanes in Iron Mountain resumes bowling, no concessions

IRON MOUNTAIN , Mich. (WLUC) - Bowling alleys in Michigan have been open since December 21 but can only serve take-out for concessions. Recreation Lanes general manager Joe Tomassoni said that the bowling lanes are only one third of business.

“The unfortunate thing is we can only sell food for takeout. We’re literally only open for bowling right now,” he said.

The bowling alley GM says things have been difficult. Tomassoni says that not serving drinks or food in person is not sustainable. He explains that most people expect concessions as a part of the bowling experience.

“They want to sit down and they want to have a drink,” he explained.

Because of this inconvenience, he says bowlers have been reluctant to come in. Because of this, Tomassoni says he needs the community’s help.

“We’ve had this business for 83 years and at the rate things are going, it’s hard to see us even making 84 years by summertime,” he said.

Tomassoni says that the alley continues to maintain a safe environment by sanitizing tables, cleaning bowling balls, and mandating mask usage. “We’re actually going down and sanitizing the bowler’s area,” he added.

Tomassoni hopes that the current restrictions are lifted in the next few weeks. Without bowling leagues, concessions, and alcohol sales he says the alley’s outlook is grim.

“I hope that it does get lifted.”

The current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order that bans indoor dining expires on January 15.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.