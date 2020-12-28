ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Positively in downtown Escanaba is relocating. While owner Peggy O’Connell can’t say exactly where she’s moving yet, she does say the store will still be downtown. She plans to have a larger online presence and her store will feature more U.P. and Michigan-made products.

The current location will be closed sometime before January 15 and the new location will be open for Valentine’s Day, but officially open in March.

“It’s been kind of an up and down year with COVID, of course. Everyone is down or different, but the response that we got from people during Christmas and the people who were intentionally shopping locally was very, very uplifting and encouraging,” said Peggy O’Connell, owner of Positively.

Stop by Positively at 1212 Ludington St. before the doors close for sales throughout the store. KCL Embroidery will be moving into the building.

