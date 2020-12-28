Advertisement

Positively in downtown Escanaba is relocating

The store will still be located along Ludington St.
Positively sign at 1212 Ludington St.
Positively sign at 1212 Ludington St.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Positively in downtown Escanaba is relocating. While owner Peggy O’Connell can’t say exactly where she’s moving yet, she does say the store will still be downtown. She plans to have a larger online presence and her store will feature more U.P. and Michigan-made products.

The current location will be closed sometime before January 15 and the new location will be open for Valentine’s Day, but officially open in March.

“It’s been kind of an up and down year with COVID, of course. Everyone is down or different, but the response that we got from people during Christmas and the people who were intentionally shopping locally was very, very uplifting and encouraging,” said Peggy O’Connell, owner of Positively.

Stop by Positively at 1212 Ludington St. before the doors close for sales throughout the store. KCL Embroidery will be moving into the building.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects in custody after shooting in Menominee
Fatal snowmobile crash
Lower Michigan man dead from snowmobile crash
According to a press release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a couple found the...
Human remains of person reported missing in 2018 found in Marinette County
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Whitmer names new MTU, NMU trustees

Latest News

Gift Returns, exchanges frequent post Holiday season
Gift Returns, exchanges frequent post Holiday season
2020 in Upper Michigan: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gets national spotlight with COVID-19 response
2020 in Upper Michigan: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gets national spotlight with COVID-19 response
Stucko's raised 6k for Children's museum
Stucko's raised 6k for Children's museum
Iron Mountain bowling alley reopens amid MDHHS order changes
Iron Mountain bowling alley reopens amid MDHHS order changes
GINCC hosting "teal lake melt-down" fundraiser
GINCC hosting "teal lake melt-down" fundraiser