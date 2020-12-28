Advertisement

More people flew Sunday than on any other day since the pandemic began

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of people who passed through U.S. airports on Sunday was the highest since the pandemic began, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA said nearly 1.3 million people passed through airport security checkpoints Sunday, a new record, breaking the previous one set just last Wednesday.

It’s the highest level of air travel since March 15.

The new figure is about half the number of people who flew the same day a year ago, a sign some people are heeding health experts’ advice to stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash
Lower Michigan man dead from snowmobile crash
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Flurries, isolated snow showers possible along NW belts overnight before frontal system arrives
LES & incoming system combine to produce widespread snow over the U.P. Sunday

Latest News

Whitmer names new MTU, NMU trustees
Some Home Depot ceiling fans are being recalled over blades that can detach, posing a potential...
Ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled over blades that can fly off
According to a press release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a couple found the...
Human remains of person reported missing in 2018 found in Marinette County
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
Trump reluctantly signs COVID aid bill with stimulus checks, sparks fresh fight in GOP
Deputies were notified about the remains near Prescott on Saturday and an examination confirmed...
Human body parts found discarded at 2 sites in Arizona