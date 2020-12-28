Local businesses recap 2020

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite shutdowns and changes in business procedures, Escanaba businesses say sales this year are pretty similar to previous years.

“Christmas was very good; I can’t complain at all. It’s about what we expected,” said Sue Parker, co-owner of Nyman Jewelers.

Canterbury Book Store says more people came looking for entertainment.

“I’ve seen a lot of people buying books just cause they’re sitting around the house more and aren’t going places, so they have a little bit more time to read,” said Jesse Traub, co-owner of Canterbury Book Store.

Despite everything 2020 has thrown at business owners, the community stepped up and shopped local.

“I haven’t crunched the numbers entirely but just informally through observation, it seems like it’s about on par. Not too much worse or not too much better,” said Traub.

“We did pretty even to what we did last year so I’m real happy with that,” said Parker.

Downtown Escanaba held two “shop local” events encouraging the community to come out and take advantage of holiday sales.

“They spread them out throughout the duration of the day instead of concentrating them in the evening so we were able to get a nice flow through, not too many people in the store at a time, which is especially ideal in a store this small,” said Traub.

Nyman Jewelers says it was great to have people safely out and about.

“Oh, I think they always help – absolutely. Anytime you get somebody to come in the door, that’s a bonus,” said Parker.

Looking to 2021, both business owners say they expect things to quiet down.

“It gets really quiet in January and February. That’s usually those months when we rearrange inventory or fix things we’ve been meaning to fix that are kind of hard to do when you have customers in the shop,” said Traub.

They’re thankful for everyone who shopped local and made this year profitable.

